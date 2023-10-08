How to stream Arsenal vs Man City: Channel guide and free audio

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV and online: The Premier League game of the week sees last season’s top two collide. Here’s how to watch Man City’s visit to Arsenal.

We’re only in early October, but we’ve already got a massive game with potential title ramifications. Fresh from their Community Shield win over Manchester City, Arsenal are hoping to repeat the feat in a league game for the first time since December 2015.

Arsenal have been a different beast under boss Mikel Arteta, but it was two losses against Manchester City in the Premier League last season that ultimately lead to Pep Guardiola’s team reclaiming the title.

If any team has a shot at overhauling City and preventing them from winning a 4th straight title, losing the games against them will undermine things dramatically.

Both sides will be hampered by injuries with Bukayo Saka set to join long-time absentee Gabriel Martinelli on the treatment table. City are without suspended Rhodri as well as the injured Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. However, City’s more lavish spending affords them greater squad depth and the ability to cope with injuries.

Arsenal can go above City with a win, but a loss will already give the visitors a four point cushion in the title race. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs Man City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Premier League kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday October 8. The game is being played at The Emirates Stadium in North London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City on TV and online

Sky Sports Super Sunday has been a staple throughout the Premier League era and this game will follow the completion of Brighton vs Liverpool (kick-off 2pm) on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Arsenal vs Man City for free

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Arsenal vs City. You can join the coverage here from 4:00pm

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.