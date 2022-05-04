Dark mode is a popular setting that inverts the colours you see on your screen, reducing the strain on your eyes, improving readability and just making it look nicer for those who prefer a darker aesthetic. Here’s how to enable it on Facebook.

When dark mode arrived on Facebook in 2020, the social media site said the feature would lower its interface’s brightness, contrast and vibrancy to reduce screen glare in low light conditions.

Dark mode can even help to prolong your battery life if your smartphone or laptop has an OLED display.

Keep reading to learn how to activate dark mode on Facebook’s website, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for the steps to enable it on Facebook’s iPhone and Android apps.

What you’ll need:

A Facebook account

The Short Version

Open Facebook Click the arrow icon Click Display & Accessibility Find Dark Mode and click On

How to enable dark mode on Facebook Step

1 Open Facebook The following steps are for the browser version of Facebook. Scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn how to enable dark mode in the mobile apps for iOS and Android. Step

2 Click the down arrow icon This is in the top right corner of the screen. Step

3 Click Display & Accessibility Or click the moon icon. Step

4 Click the On option under Dark Mode You can also choose Automatic to have dark mode applied when your device’s system settings are set to dark mode.