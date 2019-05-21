How to download the Windows 10 May 2019 Update today

Microsoft has announced the release of the new Windows 10 May 2019 Update following a period in beta through the Windows Insider program. The update is available to download now for some customers, via Windows Update, as Microsoft begins to throttle up availability while monitoring data and feedback.

In terms of features, the May 2019 Update introduces the new light theme, which first appeared in the preview versions back in December. It unifies lighter-coloured menus like the Start Menu, taskbar and notifications which have always had a darker appearance within Windows 10 until now.

As first revealed back in January, the May 2019 Update also separates out Cortana and Search within the taskbar. Now the text bar will only respond to search queries, while users will need to tap the dedicated Cortana button in the taskbar, or issue a voice command.

Many users had wondered aloud about why the two were combined in the first place, due to the annoying quirks caused by the single text box in the task bar used to issue commands to both.

This update also introduces Windows Sandbox, which is designed for running applications in isolation, rather than in full desktop mode.

While there aren’t as many big feature updates during this bi-annual release cycle, Microsoft will be desperate for a smooth roll-out following the damaging October 2018 Update. The company was forced to pull the update, following reports of installation problems causing catastrophic data loss for some users, while misplacing other users’ files.

If you’re ready to throw caution to the wind and install the May 2019 Update today, Microsoft explains how in the blog post here and in the video below:

If you are ready to install the update, open your Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. Once the update appears, you can select Download and install now. (Note: You may not see Download and install now on your device as we are slowly throttling up this availability, while we carefully monitor data and feedback). Once the download is complete and the update is ready to install, we’ll notify you so that you can pick the right time to finish the installation and reboot, ensuring the update does not disrupt you. This new ‘Download and install now’ capability is available for devices running Windows 10, version 1803 or version 1809 that also have the May 21st updates (or later) installed.