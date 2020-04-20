Whether you’ve just got a new PC or laptop or you’ve had them for a while but are still not quite sure about what’s going on inside, you might feel like you want to know just how to check your PC specs. Let’s take a look at the best ways to find out.

You can want to check your PC specs for a whole number of reasons – from making sure you got what you paid for after a recent purchase to making sure you have enough horsepower for a new game.

You can either get a surface-level evaluation on your PC’s internal specs or choose to go a tad deeper. Read on for a Trusted Reviews guide on the simplest ways to check your PC specs.

Related: How to set up a second monitor

How to check your PC specs

Let’s start with the simple way. Head to the Start Menu, click the cog that represents Settings, click System, and then About at the bottom of the left-side menu.

The above solution will give you your processor, RAM, Windows version and more basic tidbits. If you want to go into a bit more detail, then you’re going to want to install a program called Speccy.

For those who know their way around a PC, we are aware you can delve into SystemInfo for more detailed information. Still, we believe Speccy is a more easy-to-locate and easy-to-understand solution.

Related: Refurbished monitors – What to look out for when buying a second-hand screen

Head over to the Speccy website to get downloading:

Simply click to “Download Free Version” Next click “Free Download” once you are taken to the bottom of the page And then “Download” just one more time The installer should pop up as a download at the bottom of your browser Click “spsetup132.exe” If asked “Do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device?”, click “Yes” A new window will pop up, click “Install” Once that’s down, click “Run Speccy”

You’re all set. Speccy gives you a more detailed summary of your PC specs and allows you to go further in-depth by clicking sub-headings like RAM, Optical Drives, GPU, Audio and more.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…