You may feel like you should probably delete all of your Siri recordings from Apple’s servers if you’ve been following the news this week – here’s how.

Apple recently came under fire for its use of contractors for Siri quality control. Contractors were able to hear what could have potentially included personal or sensitive information.

Here are the steps you need to take, in order to delete your Siri recordings from Apple’s servers:

Head to Settings, then Siri & Search Turn off Listen for ‘Hey Siri’ and Press Side Button for Siri A prompt will appear – select Turn Off Siri

The next step depends on whether or not you have dictation enabled. If you don’t, the ‘Turn Off Siri’ prompt will say:

“The information Siri uses to respond to your requests will be removed from Apple servers. If you want to use Siri later, it will take some time to resend this information.”

If dictation is on, the message will read:

“The information Siri uses to respond to your requests is also used for Dictation and will remain on Apple serves unless Dictation is also turned off.”

These messages may vary slightly if you have other devices connected – like an Apple Watch.

If you got the second message, follow these steps:

Again, head to Settings, but then select General Find and tap Keyboard Turn off Enable Dictation

The method is simple but slightly confusing. The options you select do not mention anything about the deletion of data, it is only when you start the process to some prompts say this is what you are doing.

As you may have gathered, this method does not only delete your recordings from Apple’s servers but it also turns off Siri. If you turn these settings back on, Siri will begin collecting your data again.

