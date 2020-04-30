How to clean your AirPods case

You might use your AirPods every day, but how often do you take the time to clean the case properly? Here’s our full step-by-step guide on how to.

AirPods are among Apple’s most iconic products, and while you might regularly clean the prized earphones themselves, it’s also important to make sure that the case isn’t picking up dirt and grime. But of course, the case for your AirPods doesn’t just keep them safe; it also charges them ready for their next use, so you’ll need to be careful not to damage the all-important electronics.

Here’s how you can make sure that your AirPods case is spick and span without damaging it, according to official advice from Apple.

Keep away from damaging substances

As in most cases, prevention is better than cure, so try not to get your AirPods dirty in the first place, particularly with potentially damaging substances such as water-based liquids of any kind, grease, or grit. If you avoid contact with these substances, your AirPods case should remain in generally good condition, but will still, of course, need to be routinely cleaned from time to time.

Use a microfibre cloth to clean your AirPods case

For most cleaning of tech equipment, it’s useful if you have a microfibre cloth ready to wipe over the surfaces. This material is ideal because it’s a delicate yet thorough way to remove particulate dirt from a surface, and it doesn’t necessarily require liquid to be applied.

You can rub all surfaces of the AirPods case with a dry microfibre cloth without having to fear for damaging delicate parts. Take care not to use anything sharp or abrasive, as this could damage the casing.

Use isopropyl alcohol for stubborn stains

It’s important not to apply water directly to the connections or to immerse the product in water, as this could seriously damage the case and render it useless for charging your AirPods back up again.

If there are some stubborn stains on the AirPods case, Apple advises that you use isopropyl alcohol rather than water. This can be bought as a cleaning product from many different suppliers.

If you must apply some of this product, it’s best just to dab a little on the microfibre cloth, and then carefully apply to the case rather than applying directly.

Clean the Lightning port with a soft-bristled brush

If there’s obvious dirt on the Lightning port, then Apple advises that you can clean this with a “clean, dry, soft-bristled brush”. For instance, you could employ an unused soft-bristled toothbrush to get into this tricky, difficult-to-reach spot.

Again, take care not to scrub the port too hard or you may degrade it.

Don’t put anything in the charging ports

The internal charging ports that recharge your AirPods are comprised of sensitive metal contacts. Apple advises that you simply don’t put anything in this, as you risk damaging the metal contacts and thereby ruining the charging functionality. Simply avoid getting dirt or any other substances into this part of the product, and it should continue to work as usual.

