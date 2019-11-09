Kojima Production’s Death Stranding is finally here, and it’s poised to be one of 2019’s biggest games – but exactly how long will it take to beat?

Now available exclusively for PS4 and coming to PC in 2020, Death Stranding is the debut project from Hideo Kojima’s new development studio.

Our review is now out in the wild, and you can read it here. But in this article, we want to delve into one specific question – exactly how long is Death Stranding?

How long is Death Stranding?

If you decide to mainline the story and ignore a number of optional activities throughout the open world – you can probably conquer Death Stranding in 40 – 45 hours on your first playthrough. Even less if you formulate a speedy strategy or skip cutscenes. It took me 43 hours in total, which is when I hit the final batch of credits.

Split into 14 chapters, many of which are incredibly long, Death Stranding places many of its major narrative moments in cutscenes and encounters outside of the open world, which itself is split into multiple regions you’ll discover throughout your journey.

Those who are wanting to maximise their relationship with all of the game major characters by completing quests could be playing for upwards of 60 hours, since there’s oodles of cosmetic unlockables and other secrets to uncover throughout Kojima’s adventure.

Aside from the main narrative, Sam Porter Bridges can return to previously visited areas to deliver packages and complete missions you’ll likely find yourself leaving behind during the campaign. If you’re a completionist, there’s so much to dig into after the credits roll.

Earning 5/5 in my review, Death Stranding is genuinely unlike anything I’ve ever played before. It combines melancholic exploration with a passive multiplayer experience to creating something surreal yet special. It’s undeniably weird, but wholly original as a result.

“Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there in the gaming medium right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel beautifully compelling- resulting in one of the strongest final acts I’ve seen in some time,” reads my 5/5 review.

