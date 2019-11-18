How fast does my internet need to be for Google Stadia?

Internet speed is definitely one of the biggest obstacles players will face when picking up Google Stadia, with the platform being entirely reliant on whether or not your device is picking up a solid connection.

You’ll need a certain internet speed to accommodate a specific resolution, visual quality and performance – with the crescendo of 4K/60fps being a particularly difficult benchmark to reach. However, it’s more than possible in the right conditions.

Related: Google Stadia Review

What internet speed do I need for Google Stadia?

Google has made the process of determining your Stadia capabilities much easier by releasing an official speed test for the platform. You can access it here, although we’ve included specific resolutions and performance alongside the connection required to reach them below.

10Mbps or above : A minimum of 720p resolution with stereo sound targeting 60fps performance

20Mbps or above : 1080p video with HDR with 5.1 surround sound targeting 60fps

35Mbps or above : 4K video at 60fps with HDR and full surround sound

Obviously, all of the aforementioned targets will fluctuate depending on your internet connection, with image quality, sound and performance changing on a person-by-person basis. If your bandwidth remains steady you should have a fairly consistent experience.

Google Stadia will launch with a total of 22 games including the likes of Final Fantasy 15, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Rage 2. Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown will be available as part of your Google Stadia Pro subcription – although everything else must be purchased separately. This isn’t the Netflix of games, it’s essentially a new platform with its own digital ecosystem.

Stadia is set to launch on November 19 with its Founder’s and Premiere Edition, a tier which requires a Pro subscription to gain access to Stadia. A free tier will debut in 2020, although Google is yet to share any specifics. Chances are we’ll find out more in the coming months. Our full review will be coming your way soon.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…