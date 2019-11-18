What are the launch games for Google Stadia?

Google Stadia is almost here, and now the selection of games set to be available at launch have been detailed by the giant tech corporation.

Originally set to launch with an underwhelming list of 12 titles, a last-minute update has pushed the total to 22, making the grand total far more attractive to players sitting on the fence.

Google has also outlined a number of games coming before the end of 2019 alongside its release line-up, giving us a potential incentive to stick around if the initial rollout leaves us wanting more.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

What are the Google Stadia launch games?

We’ve compiled the complete list of launch titles below which includes a handful of blockbusters alongside the welcome addition of a few indie gems to boot:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro)

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Google has confirmed that Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Dragonball: Xenoverse and Darksiders Genesis will be coming to the platform before this year concludes, meaning you’ll have a few titles to dig into ahead of the festive period.

Stadia is set to launch on November 19 with its Founders and Premiere Editions, introducing the ‘Pro’ subscription before a free version of sorts is due to rollout in 2020. Exactly when this will launch remains unconfirmed, and will hopefully accompany a bunch of features Stadia is missing right now.

We’ll have full impressions of Google Stadia coming this week where we’ll be diving into the technology and how it works in a normal environment. Expect a detailed look at the controller and catalogue of aforementioned launch games, too!

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…