How Bad Is Your Spotify? Smug AI bot will ridicule your top tunes

The mass posting of Spotify Wrapped 2020 round-ups will have doubtless had many friends raising eyebrows at each other’s musical persuasions.

Most will have been too kind to say anything. But you know what isn’t? An AI Bot that’s been trained to be super judgemental of your musical taste in, say, the manner of a Pitchfork reviewer drinking PBR while wearing cut-off jeans at a Brooklyn pop-up vegan taco truck

Enter How Bad Is Your Spotify, which was created by The Pudding, will really stick it to you in no uncertain terms by ruffling through your streaming collection. Just log in using your Spotify account and answer a few questions based upon your listening habits.

The bot has been “trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, includingPitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits you’ve never heard of.”

As it huffs and snorts through your artists, albums and playlists with pure derision, you may be asked “Do you really listen to this band?” answer “yes” and it’ll be followed up with “like unironically?”

You’ll probably get a little angry with its smugness too. It asked me whether I’d ever been to Coachella. Having said “no”, it replied “Clearly.” The cheek of it!

Once it’s done insulting your top jams (“Of course, The Menzingers”, “Oh great, another Weezer stan” you’ll get a roundup of how bad your Spotify really is.

Mine is below. It’s absolutely nailed me, the bastard.

It goes on to tell you that you probably listen to certain bands and song too much, but I make absolutely no apologies for any of these…

Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You by George Benson

Careless Whisper by George Michael

Wind Of Change by Scorpions

Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham! Have you given it How Bad Is Your Spotify a spin yet? Share your Christmas slaying with us @trustedreviews on Twitter.