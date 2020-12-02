Spotify Wrapped is back again for 2020, as you may have already guessed from the screenshots taking over social media. Here’s how to see your Spotify Wrapped results right now.

Spotify announced its annual Wrapped experience this week. The feature gives users an interactive breakdown into all of their most played tunes of 2020, offering some predictable results and some perhaps more surprising.

It includes stats from all of your most played songs, artists, genres and podcasts of the year, giving us all a much-needed opportunity to step back and reminisce over the songs that got us through the first 11 months of 2020.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2020

All you need to do to see your Spotify Wrapped is open the Spotify app on your Android or iOS device and click on the “2020 Wrapped” banner at the top of the home tab.

If you can’t see the banner or you don’t use Spotify on your smartphone or tablet, you can also visit Spotify.com/wrapped on your desktop and log in to see your results.

After you view your Wrapped stats, you’ll be able to save a graphic with your top five artists, top five songs, minutes listened and favourite genre, perfect for sharing on your story (or not, depending on how embarrassed you are of your listening history).

Spotify also generates a playlist of all your most played songs at the end of every year, so you’ll have easy access to all your top tunes in one place.

For all you Wrapped veterans, Spotify has also added some new features this year to keep things interesting. These include in-app quizzes, the most binge-worthy podcast and notable dates for your top song, such as when you first heard it and when you hit 100 streams.

There are also new personalised playlists, such as ‘Missed Hits’ for similar music you didn’t hear in 2020, and ‘On Record’, a mixed media experience that shines a light on your favourite artists.

Even non-Spotify users can get in on the fun this year. Spotify has gathered all of this year’s global listening trends on its website for everyone to access.