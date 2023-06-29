Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor teases Magic V2 flagship foldable launch

Honor has teased the launch of a new flagship foldable in the Magic V2.

George Zhao, CEO of Honor, has taken to the stage at MWC Shanghai to deliver a keynote address. Among the topics covered, he found time to confirm the name of the company’s next flagship foldable, the Honor Magic V2, and revealed that there would be a full launch event on July 12 in Beijing.

The last Honor flagship foldable that we saw was the Honor Magic Vs, which asked serious questions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with its slimmer design and significantly lower price tag.

If Honor can build on the many wins with that more accessible full-sized foldable, while addressing some of the flaws (only a 90Hz internal display, a slightly behind-the-curve processor, no wireless charging), we could be in for a compelling alternative to the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Previous rumours suggest that it might well go some way towards doing so. Back in May, established tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Honor Magic V2 would feature a high quality custom 2K foldable display, a larger-than-average 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, and speedy 50W wireless charging.

Samsung, for its part, is expected to launch its new foldable range at a special launch event in late July. The South Korean manufacturer is the run-away leader in the fledgling foldable market, but recent rival efforts from the likes of Honor, Google (with the Pixel Fold), and Motorola (with the Razr 40 Ultra) have started to supply some serious competition.

