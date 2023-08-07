Honor Magic V2 UK launch all but confirmed for IFA 2023

Honor will unveil its next foldable phone during the IFA tech show in Germany next month.

The Chinese mobile-maker promises to “unfold tomorrow” during the event in Berlin on September 1, while the invite shows what appears to be a foldable handset.

The handset is highly likely to be the Honor Magic V2 handset, which was unveiled in China last month. The ‘V’ branding on the invite adds to that sense. The company usually spaces out the launches in the east and west.

The Magic V2 is a lightweight foldable with a 7.92-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED inner display with a 1,600 nits maximum brightness. The inner display is 6.43 inches with 2,500 nits of brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It’s got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The Chinese version of the handset also has a 5,000mAh battery that charges at a rapid 66W.

The triple camera is led by a 50MP wide sensor with OIS, and backed up by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 20MP telephoto with OIS. The selfie cameras are twin and both 16-megapixels.

In the invite, Honor said it plans to take the next step with its handset. An accompanying microsite counting down to the keynote gushes: “Honor has come a long way with each iteration of foldable smartphones, showcasing remarkable advancements in design, functionality, and durability.

“It’s time for foldable smartphones to step into the limelight, using technology to empower fashion industry and reshape future life experiences. With this concept, Honor will explore the rise of the emerging foldable technology and the impact on creativity, as well as what this might mean for the future of lifestyle.”

The phone will go up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which was recently revealed by Samsung during the Unpacked event.