Honor 9X Pro launches with OnePlus 7 Pro rivaling hardware in one key area

Honor has unveiled its new Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro phones, offering users some OnePlus 7 Pro level specs at significantly lower prices.

The phones were unveiled on the company’s Chinese website this week. Both phones feature a wealth of top level features, including 16-megapixel pop-up front selfie cameras similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Both phones will also feature 6.6-inch IPS 1,080 x 2,340px resolution screens, run using Huawei’s Kirin 810 CPUs, come with Android 9 and feature sizable 4000mAh batteries. As an added perk for gamers the phones will both feature the company’s GPU Turbo 3.0 tech, which aims to intelligently boost performance when running certain supported games by doing a minor overclock.

The Pro features more RAM and a higher specced camera than the regular 9X. Round back you’ll find a triple camera combining the same 48-megapixel primary sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel depth snappers. It’ll also have 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options.

Related: Best cheap phones 2019

The regular 9X rear camera ditches the depth sensor and comes with less generous 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options.

Sadly, neither the Honor 9X or Honor 9X Pro have been given a UK price or release date. But the specs are pretty decent based off the two phones’ price in China where the basic Honor 9X will retail for 1400 CNY (roughly £160) and the lowest spec 9X Pro 2200 CNY (roughly £260).

Related: Best phone 2019

The pricing puts the new Honor phones up against some stiff competition. The Motorola One Vision targets the same price point as the Pro, but has the added bonus of Android One. This means the One Vision will be upgraded to at least two new versions of Android and is completely bloatware free.

The Honor 9X Pro runs Huawei’s EMUI software which is fairly heavy and radically increases the amount of time it takes for phones to be updated to new Android versions.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More