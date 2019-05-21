Honor 20 Live Stream: Where and when to watch today’s big phone launch

Another week, another phone launch. This time, it’s the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro that will take centre-stage. We’re expecting the handsets to be unveiled at a special event this afternoon, which is being live streamed so you can tune in from absolutely anywhere. Read on for all the details.

Honor 20 Launch Time: When does the event start?

Trusted Reviews will be at the London launch event, which kicks off at 2pm BST at Battersea Evolution.

Those of you planning to tune in at work are going to either have to take a late lunch break or get sneaky (just stick your headphones in and swivel your monitor away from the rest of the office).

Honor 20 Live Stream: Watch the launch event online

You’ll be able to watch the Honor 20 launch right here! The YouTube clip embedded above is your portal to the big reveal, and the live stream will kick off at 2pm.

For now, you can click the Play button and add a reminder to your calendar.

It isn’t clear how long the launch event will last, but these things tend to take at least an hour. There may also be some surprise announcements at today’s event, which could extend matters.

Honor 20 Launch Event: What to expect

The Honor 20 Pro will be the headline act at today’s launch, and the Chinese brand has made it clear that the camera will be its main selling point.

We know that it will have a quad rear camera set-up, with a 48-megapixel main sensor. We expect that to be joined by a telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens. It looks like there will be some impressive new camera zoom tech on board too.

The Honor 20 Lite − the cheapest phone in the series − is already out and costs £249.99, and we’re expecting the Honor 20 to be priced in the mid-£300s, and the Honor 20 Pro to creep into the mid-£400s.