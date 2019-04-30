Honor 20 Lite: Bargain alternative to the Honor 20 announced

The first phone in the Honor 20 series has been officially announced, and it features a triple rear camera and over 90% screen to body ratio. If this is the Lite version, we can’t wait to see what the Honor 20 Pro has got in store.

“Triple lens, triple the fun” is the tag-line for the first Honor 20 smartphone, and it’s not exactly hard to see why. It’s not the first mid-range smartphone to feature three rear cameras (see the Samsung Galaxy A7), but we’re expecting big things.

The main camera has a 24-megapixel resolution and a f/1.8 aperture, and it is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 120 degrees field of view. It looks to be a similar setup to the Huawei P30 Lite, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Honor is part of Huawei.

The camera software has had an overhaul along with the hardware – Honor’s latest handset can use AI recognition for 500 scenarios across 22 categories, and promises to generate quality low-light photos in 6 seconds with its a Super Night Shot mode.

Turn the device over, and you’ll find a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with AI, HDR and 4-to-1 pixel binning.

The screen is impressive too, measuring 6.21-inches in a tall 19.9:9 ratio. With 1.8mm bezels either side of the screen, the screen-to-body ratio actually exceeds 90%.

Underneath the glass is a Kirin 710 chipset with GPU Turbo 2.0; 128GB storage (with micro SD card support up to 512GB); and 4GB of RAM. The Honor 20 Lite will run EMUI 9 – the latest Android skin from their parent company, Huawei.

The Honor 20 Lite will go on sale from May 15 for £249.99 a in two colours: Phantom Blue (with an iridescent blue to purple gradient), and Midnight Black (exclusive to Carphone Warehouse for 6 months after launch). We have a review unit right now so expect a full review in the coming weeks.

Will you buy the Honor 20 Lite? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews