Here’s when Android 14 will arrive on OnePlus phones

OnePlus has announced plans to roll out the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 user interface for supported handsets.

The company says availability of OxygenOS 14 will commence on September 25, which promises to put OnePlus users near the the front of the line for Android 14.

In fact, owners of phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to be right behind Google Pixel phone owners, who will be able to access the OS update from day one.

Google is yet to confirm when Android 14 will officially come out of beta but now we know it’ll be before September 25. We’re already behind last year’s schedule when the stable version of Android 13 arrived on August 15.

OnePlus says fans can expect a “fast, smooth and steady” OxygenOS update. The company also says it will be “most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus’ history.”

The company is also pretty pumped about a new performance platform called Trinity Engine, which launches with OxygenOS 14. OnePlus says it helps with the synergy between hardware and software.

In a press release, the company says: “Trinity Engine unleashes the full potential of OnePlus devices to address industry-wide challenges in pursuing higher power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and a more enduring fast and smooth experience.

“Under the hood of the engine are six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. When combined, these technologies guarantee a versatile, fast and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage.”

So there you have it, OnePlus users – circle the date in your calendars.