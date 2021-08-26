Here’s an easier way to find lost AirPods Pro – and it’s not from Apple

Apple AirPods Pro users now have a more precise way to locate misplaced earphones thanks to a new third-party case from Spigen.

The accessory maker has released an AirPods Pro case with a holster from an Apple AirTag item tracker. It’s called the Tag Armor Duo, with Spigen claiming the case provides a perfect fit for the Tile-rival with a little adhesive tape for added security.

The $24.99 case (UK price and release hasn’t appeared yet), which is designed for a little rough and tumble action (it’s a telltale sign when companies use a skateboard in the marketing materials), is also compatible with wireless charging enabling quick replenishment. There’s a strong carabinder for attaching to clothing or a backpack.

While AirPods already support the Apple’s Find My tracking, the AirTag trackers enable a more dialled in location thanks to the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that’s also available within the iPhone 11 and up.

As our own Max Parker wrote in his review of the Apple AirTag trackers: “Precision tracking uses the UWB tech along with the U1 chip inside the phone and some AR UI elements to guide you accurately to an AirTag – as long as you’re very close to it. In my experience this works well, with clear instructions and directions along with a measure of how far away you are from the AirTag.”

Without an AirTag or a newer iPhone, Apple still enables AirPods users to track down missing buds via the on-board Bluetooth connectivity, but this only apples to devices that are within the limited Bluetooth range and are outside of the case. In this instance, users can use the Play Sound feature to find them.

If the buds are in the case, you’ll need to use the last-known location feature, which shows the destination on the map along with the time, making it much less reliable.

AirTags have access to the Find My Network, which leverages the millions of Apple devices out there in the wild, so it’s well worth adding one to your AirPods Pro case for added security.