 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s an easier way to find lost AirPods Pro – and it’s not from Apple

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple AirPods Pro users now have a more precise way to locate misplaced earphones thanks to a new third-party case from Spigen.

The accessory maker has released an AirPods Pro case with a holster from an Apple AirTag item tracker. It’s called the Tag Armor Duo, with Spigen claiming the case provides a perfect fit for the Tile-rival with a little adhesive tape for added security.

The $24.99 case (UK price and release hasn’t appeared yet), which is designed for a little rough and tumble action (it’s a telltale sign when companies use a skateboard in the marketing materials), is also compatible with wireless charging enabling quick replenishment. There’s a strong carabinder for attaching to clothing or a backpack.

While AirPods already support the Apple’s Find My tracking, the AirTag trackers enable a more dialled in location thanks to the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that’s also available within the iPhone 11 and up.

As our own Max Parker wrote in his review of the Apple AirTag trackers: “Precision tracking uses the UWB tech along with the U1 chip inside the phone and some AR UI elements to guide you accurately to an AirTag – as long as you’re very close to it. In my experience this works well, with clear instructions and directions along with a measure of how far away you are from the AirTag.”

You might like…

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s next ANC earbuds to launch in 2022?

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s next ANC earbuds to launch in 2022?

Best Cheap True Wireless Earbuds – The best budget options

Best Cheap True Wireless Earbuds – The best budget options

AirPods Pro vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Which should you get?

AirPods Pro vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Which should you get?

Without an AirTag or a newer iPhone, Apple still enables AirPods users to track down missing buds via the on-board Bluetooth connectivity, but this only apples to devices that are within the limited Bluetooth range and are outside of the case. In this instance, users can use the Play Sound feature to find them.

If the buds are in the case, you’ll need to use the last-known location feature, which shows the destination on the map along with the time, making it much less reliable.

AirTags have access to the Find My Network, which leverages the millions of Apple devices out there in the wild, so it’s well worth adding one to your AirPods Pro case for added security.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.