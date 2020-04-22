HBO Max will launch in May, featuring the likes of Westworld, The Wire and The Sopranos

New subscription service HBO Max will go live near the end of May, allowing viewers to binge-watch HBO originals, Ghibli films and a classic collection of WarnerMedia cartoons.

It looks like the media-streaming model isn’t going away anytime soon, as HBO Max confirms its launch date just a few months behind the arrival of Disney Plus.

It’s a slightly steeper than usual subscription at $14.99 a month, but the company seems confident it can win people over with 10,000+ hours of content, containing a mix of original HBO programming and third-party offerings.

Interestingly, the company has said that it won’t be copying the likes of Netflix by uploading entire new series for viewers to binge, but will instead release episodes on a week-by-week basis. You’ll still be able to sit through hours of older series though, allowing you to refresh your memory of the whole Game of Thrones back catalogue.

The company has so far confirmed a number of classic HBO shows that will be available from day one, which include Westworld, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Sopranos.

And it also has a fair few films available, thanks to third-party agreements (such as the above-mentioned Ghibli Studios) and WarnerMedia’s hefty portfolio.

Highlights include Crazy Rich Asians, Spirited Away, Joker, and older classics like Casablanca. Buying a subscription also means you to watch every single DC film from the last decade, if you really fancy punishing yourself.

There are a few Max Originals that will land with the subscription, including a new series called Love Life starring Anna Kendrick and a fresh slate of Looney Tunes Cartoons.

And the future holds even more of these – the Friends reunion is still set to be released on the service, along with a sci-fi series called Raised by Wolves from Ridley Scott and four new episodes of Adventure Time.

It’s likely that the Covid-19 crisis will delay some future specials, such as the above mentioned Friends reunion. But you might want to reconsider if you’re holding out for the special Game of Thrones prequel, as that’s rumoured to be airing in 2022.

Sadly, it looks like the May 27 date is only for the US – we’re still waiting for confirmation of the availability of the new package in the UK.

