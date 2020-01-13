Modders build amazing Harry Potter RPG within Minecraft

If you’re a Harry Potter devotee who loves to dabble in the sprawling world of Minecraft, today is most certainly your lucky day.

A group of Minecraft modders have built a fully-functioning role-playing game (RPG), featuring many of the series’ iconic locations within the block-building title.

The Floo Network has revealed a gameplay trailer for the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which is filled with mini-quests, mysteries, puzzles and opportunities to secure a little loot.

You’ll be able to explore Hogwarts, traverse the Grand Staircase, go shopping in Diagon Alley, visit Hagrid’s hut, the Quidditch Field, The Chamber of Secrets and even Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross. But it’s not all fun and games – along the way you’ll have to fight off some enemies too.

The map for the game-within-the-game will be released by the end of the month, providing lawyers for J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. don’t put the mockers on things. No guarantees there, folks.

As you can see from the gameplay trailer below, no effort has been spared here. The attention to detail is phenomenal and you could be forgiven for thinking this was an officially-licensed Harry Potter edition of the Minecraft: Story Mode series.

As ‘Irrapture x’ in the YouTube comments section wrote: “This is absolutely insane. This isn’t merely a “map”, its like an entire new game. It’s like what Enderal is to Skyrim. Good work!”

Speaking to IGN, one of the project leaders, known as Wednesday Frog, said the project was almost seven years in the making.

He said: “The inspiration to continue was the support and kind words from all the Harry Potter fans who enjoyed what we’d made a long time ago, and the knowledge that we could expand and improve the whole thing a lot with the experience we had gained over the course of the first version of the map.”

