The first ever digital watch is making a comeback on its 50th birthday

Its a full half century since the announcement of the first ever digital watch, and the firm behind it is celebrating in style with a retro redo.

Hamilton, the firm behind the original PSR Pulsar Time Computer is rebooting the iconic design it first revealed in 1970, and even sported by Roger Moore’s James Bond in Live and Let Die.

There’s been a tech upgrade, to give the PSR Digital Quartz a modern twist, and the LED display has been replaced by a hybrid LCD and OLED watch face. The always-on display shows the time via the LCD portion, while pressing the side button will light up the OLED part of the display (via The Verge).

We’ve also got 100-meter water-resistance, which wasn’t available on the original device, while the display also offers antireflective-coated sapphire crystal.

On a website revealing the new iteration, Hamilton writes: “The original digital wristwatch is back. The Hamilton Pulsar was one of the emblematic creations of the space-age era.

“Its groundbreaking technology disrupted the market, and its futuristic looks made it a favourite of forward thinkers and style leaders including Jack Nicholson, Joe Frazier, Elton John and Keith Richards. With the Hamilton PSR, we’re proud to bring back the unmistakable style of the digital watch that changed the world.”

The watch itself will cost from $750 (around £675) in the United States, which will get buyers a stainless steel model. Stump up $995 (around £865) and you’ll Gert a limited edition PVD gold model. There’s only 1970 of those to go around, naturally.

Hamilton will be hoping to latch on to the current penchant for retro tech, which has permeated the smartphone and gaming industries in recent years. We see plenty of those old school Casio digital watches, so there’s no reason why the PSR won’t be a success among those who are seeking a cool timepiece rather than an all-singing, all-dancing smartwatch.

