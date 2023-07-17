Gurman drops huge update on M3 MacBook and iPad Pro

If you’re weighing up a new iPad Pro or MacBook purchase and want hold out for the launch of the M3 processors, we just got the best indication yet or when the various versions may arrive.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said to expect new M3 Macs in October, following the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch launches in September.

The iPhone 12 in excellent condition at an excellent price If you prefer to shop refurbished, this deal on the iPhone 12 is a great opportunity worth checking out, especially with 50GB of data included. Mobiles

£9.99 upfront

£23.99 a month View Deal

Gurman said that “the first beneficiaries” of the next-gen Apple Silicon could be the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

However, the event will come too soon for higher-end MacBook Pro models or Mac desktops, according to the well-connected Bloomberg reporter.

What about the iPad Pro, which runs on M-Series processors rather than the A-Series iPhone? Well, despite there being precedent for launching iPad Pro models in October, that won’t be the case this time around.

“I wouldn’t expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year,” Gurman says. “But an iPad Air model that boosts its specifications is also in development.”

The current iPad Air boasts the M1 processor, so an M3 version would be welcome. However, it’s very unlikely Apple will deliver an iPad Air with M3 before an iPad Pro. If the iPad Air does get a boost in 2023, it may well be with the M2 processor.

Last month we got indications from the Information that the chips will be built using a 3-nanometer process (the M2 is 5nm) and enable up to a 40-core CPU. That’s likely to be the M3 Ultra, which is unlikely to arrive until next year.

The standard M3 processor, Gurman believes, will have a 12-core CPU, made up of six high-performance cores and 6-efficiency cores, which should balance between highly intensive tasks and saving power for the lighter tasks.