iPhone 11 rumoured to pack big updates to selfie camera – here’s what to expect

According to a recent report, the iPhone 11 will boost its selfie camera with a great new video-recording update. And that’s not all that will be new.

According to MacRumors, the next iPhone will have a selfie camera that can record in 120fps, an impressive update that will let you record yourself in slow motion.

Currently, the rear camera of the iPhone XS can record at 120fps at 1080p resolution; the highest possible resolution is 4K, which can be done with a 60fps frame rate. We were very impressed with the quality of video capture, enhanced by HDR and top-class OIS. It’s undoubtedly one of the best video recording smartphone cameras out there, which bodes well for the next selfie camera.

Aside from the slow-mo, there are two more features mentioned in the report: a re-imagined Taptic Engine, and wide-angle lens that will allow users to ‘repair’ shots. The new taptic engine with replace 3D Touch of previous iPhone generations and is likely to be more similar to the haptics found on the iPhone XR.

The wide-angle lens is one of three lenses expected to feature on the iPhone 11, a first for any Apple smartphone. The ability to ‘repair’ shots by adding subjects that were just out of frame in the first snap, sounds very useful and is an ingenious use of the multiple camera arrangement found on almost all premium smartphones.

We’re previously covered various other rumours on the features expected to make their way onto the iPhone 11. Firstly we expect the next device to run a new A13 chip, an upgrade to existing A12 Bionic chip that was already impressively fast and powerful. The battery capacity is also likely to get a significant upgrade too, but we don’t expect 5G connectivity to be present yet on any of the new generation of iPhones.

