 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google to slow hiring and pause some development

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has indicated that it is feeling the global financial pinch with an internal memo outlining its intention to slow hiring and pause some of its development work.

Company CEO Sundar Pichai issued the memo to staff on Tuesday, which was then relayed by The Verge.

In light of so-called “economic headwinds”, Pichai says that Google will be “slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year”, though the company will still be recruiting in “engineering, technical and other critical roles”.

This follows the company hiring 10,000 new staff in the second quarter of 2022 alone.

Pichai also urged his staff to be “more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days”. In some cases, he suggests, that could mean “pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas”.

As the related report points out, Google isn’t the only megabucks-making global tech company to feel the heat of the current financial downturn. Both Meta and Uber have implemented their own hiring freezes, and have warned of difficult times ahead.

Mark Zuckerberg recently told staff that it was cutting new engineer hires by 30% for the year amidst “one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history”.

The likes of Twitter and Netflix have also laid off staff.

Google has a pretty product-packed year ahead of it, with the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all set to rollout in the second half of 2022.

You might like…

What is Google One?

What is Google One?

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
What is Google Assistant? All about Google’s voice assistant

What is Google Assistant? All about Google’s voice assistant

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.