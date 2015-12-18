The biggest Star Wars: The Force Awakens questions answered

Whether you have, or haven’t watched the new Star Wars movie, you’re bound to have a few questions.

We’ve rounded up the most searched-for answers about Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to Google Trends.

None of the questions are too compromising for those yet to see the movie, but beware! There may be spoilers below.

When is Star Wars released?

The Star Wars UK release date for cinemas nationwide is December 17, 2015.

The US release date, however, is December 18, 2015.

And poor Greece won’t get it until December 24, 2015.

Is Star Wars on Netflix?

No, none of the core Star Wars movies are available on Netflix. That includes The Force Awakens.

However, you can stream Star Wars movies using the Disney Movies Anywhere app, or Amazon Video, for a fee.

You can also watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars – TV series and film – on Netflix.

What order should I watch Star Wars in?

There are loads of ways to watch the Star Wars movies, and there’s no real “right answer”. But here are a few options:

Release Order:

Episodes 4,5,6,1,2,3,7

Why? Because it’s the order most people experienced the Star Wars universe in.

Chronological Order:

Episodes 1,2,3,4,5,6,7

Why? Because it’s the order that tells the story from start to finish, without weird time-jumps.

Machete Order:

Episodes 4,5,2,3,6,7

Why? Because it skips episode 1 – widely regarded as bad – and keeps Luke’s parentage a secret.



Best Star Wars Toys video:

How much did Disney pay for Star Wars?

The deal was valued at roughly $4.1 billion – half paid in cash, and the rest issued as 40 million Disney shares.

It was Disney’s fourth-largest deal to date, behind Capital Cities/ABC ($19.7 billion), Pixar ($7.6 billion), and Fox Family ($5.2 billion). It also outranks the Marvel acquisition ($3.96 billion).

And what a deal it was – Goldman Sachs reckons Disney will make $8 billion from the first movie alone.

How long is Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens running time is 2h 16m – that’s 136 minutes total.

How many years after Return of the Jedi is The Force Awakens set?

We don’t have an exact figure. All we know is that The Force Awakens is set around 30 years after Return of the Jedi.

What rating is Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has an age-rating of 12A in the UK, and PG-13 in the US.