Google removes Pixel 4a from sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has delisted the Pixel 4a, removing it from sale on its official website.

The company’s affordable Android phone was announced and released in August of 2020, but is now ‘No longer available’ to buy through the Google Store. It had been unavailable due to low stock for some time leading up to this delisting, which had hinted at its imminent demise.

Google’s budget phone had survived the release of its immediate successor, the Pixel 5a, which was only ever available in the US and Japan after launching in August 2021.

We’ve already receive confirmation of the successor to both the Google Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a courtesy of Google itself. The company recently tipped the existence of the Pixel 6a through a colouring book, of all things.

Members of Google’s Pixel Superfans group have received a colouring book that lists a certain ‘Pixel 6a’ on the rear page.

Still, with previous reports suggesting that the Pixel 6a is a good few months away in May, Google seems to have axed its global budget smartphone option a tad early. Especially given that, as recently as the end of November, we were referring to the Pixel 4a as “still unmissable” with a Black Friday discount.

The phone remains a slick operator while its 5.8-inch 60Hz OLED display and Snapdragon 730 chip are looking a little long in the tooth, the Pixel 4a’s camera still can’t be matched at the phone’s original RRP.

Alongside the Pixel 6a, Google is expected to launch the much-anticipated Pixel Watch at its May event.

