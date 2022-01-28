Google has just leaked the Pixel 6a — but you’ll never guess how

The existence of the Google Pixel 6a has been officially confirmed for the first time, but the secret slipped out in a rather bizarre way.

It’s hardly uncommon for smartphone specs to leak months in advance of the official announcement; we’ve already seen plenty of those concerning the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the OnePlus 10 Pro for instance. But whereas usually this inside info might come courtesy of a well-connected tipster on Twitter, the Pixel 6a was accidentally confirmed by Google thanks to — of all things — a colouring book.

Image Credit: DroidLife

DroidLife reports that members of Google’s Pixel Superfans group recently received a little package of goodies that included the colouring book in question. On the rear page (shown in the image above) a certain ‘Pixel 6a’ is listed as being on pages 6-7, but the device is not actually present on those pages.

This counts as confirmation from the company itself that the phone does exist, but it’s difficult to imagine how or why the baffling error took place in the first instance, seeing as we’re still months away from the phone’s expected release date.

The Pixel 6a is thought to be launching in May, and it would be a follow-up to the Pixel 5a device that was came out in August 2021 but was only available to buy in the USA and Japan. Google’s formula for these devices is generally to pack a flagship-tier camera into an otherwise mid-range smartphone, and we’ve certainly been impressed by previous models in the series, such as the Pixel 4a.

Based on the latest rumours, the Pixel 6a could boast the same Tensor chip as the flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro, but its likely to have a 12.2-megapixel camera rather than the 50-megapixel snapper toted by that device. Our best idea of the new phone’s design in shown in the rendered image above, where unsurprisingly it seems to have a very similar to appearance to the other handsets in the Pixel 6 range.