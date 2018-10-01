Google’s Project Stream bringing AAA game streaming to Chrome web browser

Google has announced Project Stream; the long-rumoured cloud game streaming platform that it says can enable anyone to play AAA games inside the Chrome web browser.

The service will be available within the browser on any laptop or desktop PC and will bring stable, no-lag streaming without the need for a powerful gaming PC or games console.

In a blog post on Monday, Google said it was opening beta testing for the service, with free access to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey available to ‘a limited number of participants’ in the US. Here you can see Ubisoft’s latest blockbuster streamed at 1080p/60fps within Project Stream.

In its post, Google said the video game streaming frontier is far more demanding than video and Project Stream is attempting to solve some of the biggest challenges.

“The technology and creativity behind these AAA video games is extraordinary—from incredible detail and life-like movement of the characters’ skin, clothing, and hair, to the massive scale of the world in which the game unfolds, down to every last blade of grass,” writes product manager Catherine Hsiao.

“Every pixel is powered by an array of real-time rendering technology, artistry, visual effects, animation, simulation, physics and dynamics. We’re inspired by the game creators who spend years crafting these amazing worlds, adventures and experiences, and we’re building technology that we hope will support and empower that creativity.”

There’s no news on how long the Project Stream tests will last and whether Google is plotting a consumer launch any time in the near future. The company says the platform will require an internet connection capable of 25 megabits per second. Those interested can sign up on the Project Stream website.

Do you think this will herald a new democracy where anyone can stream the top games in full quality without needing expensive hardware?