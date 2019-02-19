Google Project Stream gaming platform set for GDC 2019?

There’s an unfamiliar name on the list of keynote addresses at this year’s Game Developers Conference next month and it could spell an epochal moment within the gaming industry

Google has announced it is holding a keynote address, with the smart being on the company announcing the official launch of the Project Stream game streaming service that could bring AAA gaming experiences to the Chrome web browser.

Right now the company is giving nothing away, except to invite the media to “gather around” for the event on March 19 at 6pm UK time. The invite features an animation showing a blinking light at the end of a hallway/tunnel, which is similarly cryptic…

We have had a sense an announcement like this is coming. Google has been working on its Project Stream Service since late last year. In a beta test that began in October 2018, it offered a limited number of gamers in the US the chance to stream Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey within the Chrome browser.

The tests brought the game to any laptop or desktop PC and with stable, no-lag streaming at 1080p/60fps, provided there’s a minimum internet connection of 25Mbps.

In announcing the project last year, Google said the video game streaming frontier is far more demanding than video and Project Stream is attempting to solve some of the biggest challenges.

“The technology and creativity behind these AAA video games is extraordinary—from incredible detail and life-like movement of the characters’ skin, clothing, and hair, to the massive scale of the world in which the game unfolds, down to every last blade of grass,” wrote product manager Catherine Hsiao.

“Every pixel is powered by an array of real-time rendering technology, artistry, visual effects, animation, simulation, physics and dynamics. We’re inspired by the game creators who spend years crafting these amazing worlds, adventures and experiences, and we’re building technology that we hope will support and empower that creativity.”

