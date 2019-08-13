Google Play Services could be destroying your Android phone’s battery life

A new update to Google Play Services looks like it has a bug that is leading to massive battery drain. Google Play Services version 18.3.82 is the offending version.

As Google Play Services runs across all Android devices, there is a good chance you’ll be affected. The battery drain occurs even when the phone is in standby.

Related: Best Android phones

According to AndroidPolice, reports about the dreaded battery drain began surfacing over the weekend.

The examples of battery drain are not pretty – potentially sapping your Android’s screen time well before the day is out.

You can check if you are affected by heading to your Android’s Settings. Go to Battery then – within the three-dot menu – enable Show full device usage.

If Google Play Services is near the top of the apps list and the graph looks to be on a massive downturn even when you haven’t been using your phone, you are one of the many unfortunate users.

Related: Best Android apps

Unfortunately, there is currently no ideal fix. You can downgrade to a previous version of Google Play Services – but Google will auto-update it for you at some point. Some users have reported clearing the cache and storage for the app has helped.

Lastly, users can try the beta version of Google Play Services by signing up to the programme from the Play Store. However, beta versions are inherently less stable so it isn’t really advised for the general user.

Your best bet is to cross your fingers that Google has picked up the problem and will release a patch to fix the battery drain as soon as possible.

While users may not be enamoured with Google Play Services at the moment, Google was last in the news for its new Play Pass subscription.

The Play Pass subscription aims to get users to pay a monthly fee to avoid seeing ads and in-app purchases on Android. Unlike Apple Arcade, the Play Pass would include apps as well as games.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More