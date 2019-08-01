Google’s Play Pass subscription has a killer feature to beat Apple Arcade

Google Play seems to be getting its own subscription service to take on Apple Arcade. Screenshots of the service in action have emerged and Google has now confirmed the subscription’s existence.

In the screenshots, the Google Play Pass is described as providing an experience with no purchases, no ads and in-app purchases unlocked. The pricing is set at $4.99 a month, but you can also get a 10-day free trial.

Related: Best Android apps

One of the most intriguing inclusions in the revealing screenshots (via Android Police) is the line “puzzle games to premium music apps”. Apple Arcade is a subscription service just for games but it appears Google Play Pass will go beyond that – offering non-gaming ad-free apps.

Play Pass touts that you can cancel anytime – with no commitments and a family plan too. The Play Pass library seems like it will be extensive declaring there’ll be “hundreds of unlocked apps, one single fee”.

The test currently features popular game Stardew Valley as well as Marvel Pinball. The games, pricing and other details included in the test screenshots could be changed before the final rollout so take them with a pinch of salt.

Play Pass could be a welcome inclusion for users who frequently use paid Android apps and it would give Google a boost when the Play Store has been subjected to mixed coverage of late.

Related: Best Android phones

The Google Play Store was recently subject to a rebellion from Tinder. Tinder – unhappy with the cut Google takes from in-app purchases – is now attempting to circumvent them.

On the flip side, Google revealed Play Store Movies & TV would be giving 4K upgrades to content from Disney. You’ll soon be able to get Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Solo: A Star Wars Story in 4K from the Google store. Avengers: Endgame will also be included once it is released.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More