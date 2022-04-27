 large image

Google Pixel Watch pictured on wrist

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh images have emerged showing the forthcoming Google Pixel Watch fitted to someone’s wrist, offering us the best glimpse at the hot new smartwatch yet.

Reddit user tagtech414 had already furnished the web with pre-release pictures of Google’s forthcoming wearable, but only in a strap-free form. These latest snaps show the watch snugly fitted around a wrist, as well as off the wrist from various angles.

It doesn’t seem as if the Google Watch in the shot has been booted up as yet, leaving us to concentrate on how the watch looks and how comfortable it is to wear.

We see that distinctive circular form factor with curved display, as well as the Pixel Watch’s strap. The leaker claims that the latter is made of “soft silicone with good flex”, and that it “doesn’t seem to show fingerprints/oil too badly”.

They also describe the Pixel Watch as “the most comfortable watch I’ve ever worn”, and that compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch it “feels like it’s not even there”. One stand out point – or rather not – is that digital crown, which apparently doesn’t stick into your hand when you bend your wrist.

Google appears to have lifted that crown quite far away from the wrist with a prominent curved back, which we can see from some of these images.

The Google Pixel Watch has been rumoured for some years now, but it’s expected to finally see the light of day over the coming weeks. Google I/O is set to take place May 11 and 12, which is when we’re expecting to see the wearable announced.

