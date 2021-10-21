Google Pixel Stand won’t make Pixel 6 launch

The Google Pixel Stand, which promises to bring superfast wireless charging to the Pixel 6, won’t be out in time for the phone’s launch next week.

Google announced its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones earlier this week. It’s safe to say they’re the most premium, fully featured phones the tech giant has ever made.

One of those new features was the potential for superfast wireless charging up to 23W (21W for the Pixel 6), provided you buy the accompanying Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen).

The only trouble is, the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) isn’t ready for the Pixel 6’s October 25 launch date. Head on over to the Google Store, and the product is accompanied by the words ‘Coming soon’, with no release date provided.

We’ve checked, and this applies to both the US and UK Google Store websites, so the issue doesn’t appear to be the standard regional constraints that have affected previous Google hardware launches.

When it finally launches, the Google Pixel Stand will cost £69 / $79. It props your phone up vertically, and runs a “nearly silent” fan to keep things cool whilst using your phone. It’ll also bring up a custom UI on Pixel phones.

Other Qi-capable devices will charge on the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen), but only up to 15W.

Effectively, then, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be missing a (admittedly quite minor) feature at launch. They will still be able to charge wirelessly using a generic Qi charger, of course, but only at speeds of up to 12W.

There’ll be plenty to keep you occupied come Pixel 6 launch day, however. With a bold new two-tone display, Google’s custom Tensor chip, an overhauled approach to camera hardware, and (in the case of the Pro) a fluid 120Hz display, these phones have all the features you’d expect of a modern flagship. Almost.