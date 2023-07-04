Google Pixel 8 Pro hands-on images leak

Hands-on images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro have leaked online several months ahead of the phone’s official unveiling.

Google may have only just started to roll out its first foldable, the Pixel Fold, but attention is already turning to the forthcoming Pixel 8 series. That’s been prompted, in part, by a number of visual leaks, including renders and marketing shots.

The latest of these leaks appears to show hands-on images of the phone itself. They seem to have come from a person who received an early example of the Pixel 8 Pro from the Google device team for testing purposes, then promptly posted the evidence Reddit.

Said shots (and indeed the whole Reddit account) have since been removed, but not before Android Police saved the evidence.

Image: Android Police

The images suggest that the forthcoming phone will resemble the Pixel 7 Pro (title image) before it, but with more rounded corners and a much flatter (though not completely flat) display.

On the back of this prototype unit, we see a subtly reworked camera visor, with all three of the cameras now joined in a single lozenge-shaped array (the Pixel 7 Pro separated the telephoto out). We also see an extra sensor below the flash, which is rumoured to be for the temperature.

Besides showing the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, the original post provided a shot of the phone in its boot screen, confirming 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. The words ‘husky’ and ‘zuma’ also feature on this boot screen, the latter being a code name for the Pixel 8 Pro and the latter likely a codename for the Tensor G3 chip that powers it.