Google Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Which should you pick?

If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, then there’s a good chance you’ll be looking at both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

But which of these Android behemoths should you plump for? Let’s compare them and see which is the better pick.

Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 design: Which phones looks better?

2017 has been the year we’ve started to say bye to the bezel, thanks mostly to Samsung and the Galaxy S8. It was the first truly mainstream phone to go all-screen, and to this day is one of the slickest-looking devices around.

It not only looks good, but it feels great too. The curved front and back sit nicely in your palms, it’s not too big and the glass has enough grip. Samsung really knocked it out of the park this year.

The Pixel XL, on the other hand, isn’t quite so striking. Whereas the Pixel 2 XL slims down the bezel and extends the screen, the Pixel 2 still has a big chin and forehead. It’s less eye-catching than the S8, but we don’t think it’s ugly. The two-tone back, complete with a glass panel covering the camera, is a lot tidier and smaller than before plus the pastel blue is a lot nicer than the previous blue hue.

Both phones are IP-rated for water-resistance, which is nice, but the Pixel forgoes the headphone jack. The Pixel 2 also lacks expandable storage and wireless charging, two things the Galaxy S8 has.

Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 specs: Which has better specs?

Being two of the highest-end Android phones in 2017, it’s hardly a surprise that both of these are packing impressive internals.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has either an Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and a base 64GB of storage. It’s a similar story for the Pixel 2, which sticks to just the Snapdragon 835 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Galaxy S8 can easily manage anything from the Google Play store, and we can’t imagine the Pixel 2 being any different.

As the Samsung Galaxy S8 has the much bigger screen, it also has a much higher resolution. The quad-HD+ resolution of the S8 is actually the same as that of the Pixel 2’s bigger brother the Pixel 2 XL, but the regular Pixel still has a 5-inch 1080p display.

Both phones use OLED, rather than LCD, and both are compatible with Google’s VR headset. OLED tends to offer better saturation, more vibrant colours and an overall more vivid display, it also allows for extra features like an always-on display that won’t eat up too much battery.

As you’d expect, both these phones run Google’s Android operating system, But, currently the Samsung Galaxy S8 is stuck on version 7, while the PIxel 2 is on Android 8.0 Oreo. Samsung also packs its custom skin with plenty of extras like an improved battery saver mode, custom icons, Bixby voice assistant and heaps more. The Pixel 2 is a lot more simple in software, without bloatware and just the usual array of Google’s apps.

Google has altered the home screen slightly here, moving the search bar to the bottom and adding in a new dynamic weather and calendar widget.

The camera was the best part of the original Pixel, making it a great phone even though it lacked an interesting design. Google has kept the megapixel count at 12, but it’s said there have been lots of improvements, including a new faux-bokeh mode, OIS and a wider f/1.8 aperture. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 also has a single 12-megapixel camera, with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS. It’s a great camera, but there’s every chance the Pixel 2 will be better.

Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 price: How much do they cost?

Considering the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been out since April, it is now available on much more affordable contracts and it’s often included in sales. But, if you are to buy it out right from Samsung then it’ll you back £679.99 or about $700. The Google Pixel 2 will cost you a similar price, as it starts at $649.99.

