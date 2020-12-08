Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get one last update before retirement

Google rolled out a bumper crop of new features for its Pixel phones yesterday, but only for Pixel 3 range and up.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL were not granted the updates, which included the Adaptive Sound tool for phone speakers and the ability to have the Google Assistant wait on hold during calls.

Now Google has indeed rolled out one more update for the Pixel 2 range before it is officially retired, according to 9to5Google. The firm had promised this update back in October, so it’s not a surprise.

The update contains no new features for the phones themselves, just the relevant software patches and security updates released in both November and December.

“Your device will no longer receive regularly scheduled system updates and security updates,” a message on the System Update portion of the settings app. “Your Pixel 2 XL is running the last version of Android available on this device.”

While the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were among those handsets to receive the Android 11 update back in October, it was made clear this would be the end of Google’s three years of support for the homegrown device.

By receiving three years of Android updates, the Pixel 2 range has outperformed the majority of handsets running the operating system. Only recently has Samsung matched Google’s policy of promising three years.

The Pixel 2 smartphone earned a 4/5 star review from Trusted Reviews, winning praise for its excellent camera, which has proved to be a major selling point for the range in the ensuing years.

The phone was marked down for its large bezels and somewhat boring design, which Google hasn’t really rectified, even with this year’s Pixel 5 phones. We also felt the phone was a little expensive for what was on offer.

The company’s focus has moved away from the flagship handsets in the last couple of years, with the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a, which offer much greater value at the mid-range price point.

