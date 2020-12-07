Your Google Pixel phone just got a new lease on life

Google has revealed a new set of features for recent Pixel phones, which will include new audio controls, more accurate GPS and improved battery and connectivity features.

The highlight of the latest feature drop, which sees some tools trickle down from the Pixel 5 to the Pixel 3 and later, is Adaptive Sound, which Google says will include the sound quality of the internal speakers, depending on surroundings.

Given smartphone speakers are always in need of a boost when playing music, for example, Google’s improvements will be welcome.

In a blog post, Google says the feature “uses the microphone to assess the acoustics near you, then adjusts the sound equalizer settings in certain apps. Bringing your Pixel from the bedroom to the bathroom while getting ready in the morning? Your audio will sound great wherever you are.”

Pixel 3 (and later) owners are also getting the Extreme Battery Saver feature, which pares down the services the phone is running to the bare minimum, ensuring the battery lasts for as long as possible. This will be handy if you know you know you’re going to be away for a couple of days.

Similarly for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users, is a new Adaptive Connectivity feature that will save battery life by automatically switching from 5G to 4G depending on which app is being used. 5G, for example, will be used for downloading large files more quickly, while 4G will be relied upon for browsing the web.

On these devices, GPS is now more accurate when users are out on foot. Google adds: “This means your ride share service can find you more easily, and there’s no more guessing which side of the street you need to be on when you’re walking somewhere.”

Elsewhere, the handy Hold For Me feature from the Pixel 5 will keep your place in line so you don’t have to listen to all of that terrible holding music. Google reckons this saves users around 8 minutes per call, on average.

Next up, a Now Playing feature can store all music tracks you hear in a history, where they can be exported to a YouTube Music playlist. This even works when watching television, so if watching a movie you could end up with a nice little soundtrack.

