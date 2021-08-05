Google has unveiled the next-generation Nest Cam, featuring a new battery system and other exciting features.

Even with the previous leak that happened on its own store, the newest version of the Google Nest has been a much-awaited addition to the Nest family, and now it’s finally here.

Read on to find out everything about the new Google device, including the price, models and specifications.

Price and availability

The next-generation Google Nest Cam (battery) is the company’s first outdoor and indoor battery-powered camera, priced at £179.99/$179.99/€199.99.

Then there’s the Google Nest Cam with floodlight, which is Google’s first connected floodlight camera, which is priced a little higher at £269.99/$279.99/€299.99.

And finally, to round out the Nest family, there’s the second-generation indoor Google Nest Cam (wired), which is the most affordable of the three, sitting at a more reasonable £89.99/$99.99/€99.99

The Nest Cam is available for preorder today and will go on sale officially on the 24th of August, however, the Nest Cam with Floodlight and wired Nest Cam are coming a little later this year, so you’ll have to keep your eye out for those.

You can find the Nest Cam on the Google Store, as well as at Argos, Curry’s and John Lewis, to name a few.

Credit: Google

Where can I install the Nest Cam?

Considering one of the focuses for this generation of Google Nest’s was home security, you would expect installing your Nest Cam to be an easy and hassle-free process.

Well, Google has given us that in the form of a rechargeable battery, meaning you can install your Nest both indoors and outdoors completely wirelessly.

However, if you wanted to go the wired route, there are optional weatherproof cables available that will ensure your Google Nest runs undisturbed wherever you decide to install it.

The weatherproof cables come in 5m and 10m, sitting at £29.99 and £34.99 respectively.

And if you want to add some more accessories, there is also the option of a tabletop stand with a power cord, priced at £29.99, which means your Nest can be placed on any flat surface in your home, like a side table or mantle.

The anti-theft mount also, at £14.99, providing extra security for any outdoor Nests by tethering the device to the magnetic mount.

What are the specifications of the Nest?

The Nest Cam is fitted with 1080p video quality including night vision and HDR, which should give you a clear view of your garden from the brightest early mornings to the middle of the night.

And for the security conscious, you’ll be happy to know that if your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power cut, the Nest Cam will automatically store up to one hour of recorded events in its local memory, meaning you can see what happened when everything’s up and running again.

The Nest Cam is also made of a thick plastic that should hold its own during strong winds, or other harsh weather. The strong magnetic mount should also keep it firmly attached to wherever you choose to install it.

What features does the Nest Cam have?

To help ensure your Cam isn’t alerting you to everything outside, Google has altered its algorithm to include three types of alerts, including people, vehicles and animals.

The Nest Cam, and all other Nest Cam models, will keep all your video data encrypted, and you can see when the Nest is processing frames by the LED status light.

You can also customise when your camera record video in the Home app, available on iOS and Android, by going into the Home and Away Routines section. You will also need a Google account, as all Nests utilise one, adding benefits like two-factor authentication and security checkups.

The Home app also lets you create custom Activity Zones to have the Nest focus on important areas around your home. You can refer to Google’s support site for guidance on respecting others’ privacy while setting up your Nest Cam.

Credit: Google

Plus, the Home app also gives users the ability to get a live view of your Nest, with the ability to go back in time up to three hours and filter through events so you can find what you’re looking for easier.

And finally, if you have any other Nest products lying about your home, like a Nest Hub Max, they should work seamlessly with your new Nest Cam. Saying, “Hey Google, show me the backyard,” will let you watch your Nest feed on any Nest displays, so you can be better connected wherever you are in the house.

If you want a few more features, getting a Nest Aware subscription can also give you 30 days of event video history, and a Nest Aware Plus subscription will give you 60 days of event history, with up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video, if you have your device wired up.

The Nest Aware subscription is priced at £5 a month, with the Nest Aware Plus subscription sitting at £10 a month.

If you want to check out more products like this, check out the new Google Doorbell, also revealed for preorder today, using the link prior.

We’ll be reviewing the new Nest Cam in the very near future, so check back regularly to find out if it’s earned a place among 2021’s best outdoor security cameras.