Planning a car journey on Google Maps for Android just got way, way easier

Google Maps users on Android can finally set a time of departure and preferred arrival time for car journeys into the app.

The helpful feature, which has been present on the Google Maps web portal for quite some time, will make it easier for users to plan their journeys.

Now, Android phone owners will be able to see estimated journey times for when they actually plan to leave. Depending on the time of day, that may offer a far more accurate indication of the traffic conditions and the best route to take.

The same is true for the preferred ETA. Google Maps app users can simply insert the time they need to arrive, in order to get an indication of the best time to leave.

Related: Best Android phones

Previously, the feature had only been available on mobile when planning public transport journeys. However, Google has added the feature for car trips within version 10.8.0, which is available to download now.

Users can select a new “set depart and arrive time” option when planning a journey and use scroll wheels to choose the respective “depart at” or “arrive by” times.

There’s no news yet on when the feature will arrive on iOS devices, but it’ll likely be sooner rather than later.

The feature roll out comes as Google begins testing another long-requested Maps feature.

Late last week we brought word the company is bringing the speed trap alerts from its Waze app into Google Maps for the first time. The popular feature from the crowd-sourced navigation app purchased by Google has helped drivers avoid being caught speeding by police who may be lying in wait.

Which Google Maps feature are you most keen to use? The depart/arrive tool? Or the speed trap avoidance warnings? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.