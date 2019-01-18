Google Maps is finally getting one of the best Waze features

Since Google purchased the massively-helpful crowd-sourced navigation app Waze, it has gradually built some of its best features into Google Maps.

Just recently, the company began testing the incident reporting feature, but now it appears that arguably the most helpful Waze feature of all is coming to the main Google Maps app.

According to an Android Police tipster, some users in the United States are seeing speed trap icons show up to alert them to hidden speed cameras.

The camera icons are visible when driving along the route, according to the Android Police tipster, who also noted vocal shoutouts when approaching the speed traps.

Of course, Google Maps also shows the speed limit on the turn-by-turn navigation screen, enabling users to quickly adjust their speed when they’re notified of a lurking member of the old bill with a speed gun.

The site wasn’t able to replicate the issue by browsing to the location provided, so it appears this will be a slow roll out. There’s been no official statement on Google from the matter.

Previously some users had been able to report the speed traps as they could in Waze, but this is the first time the company has shown users what other drivers have reported within Google Maps itself.

Do you think Google Maps is ready for speed trap warnings? Or is this feature a better fit for the Waze app? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.