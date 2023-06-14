Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Lens will now identify that skin rash you’re stressing about

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced a new feature for its Google Lens image search tool, which will help users identify skin conditions.

The updated feature will enable users to take a picture of a rash or mole, for instance, and perform a search that’ll surface matches, and information about the condition.

Get £100 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React

Get £100 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React

Head to Currys today to save £100 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React and get the cooling air purifier for just £399 instead of its usual £499 price.

  • Currys
  • Was £499
  • £399
View Deal

Google says the feature is a great alternative if you can’t really find the correct words to describe what the rash looks like.

“Describing an odd mole or rash on your skin can be hard to do with words alone. Fortunately, there’s a new way Lens can help, with the ability to search skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin,” the company says in a blog post explaining Lens’ new features.

“Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search. This feature also works if you’re not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head.”

Elsewhere, Google says Lens remains great for identifying and learning about building, landmarks, plants and animals. For example, it’ll allow you to discover whether a pretty plant you’ve seen on your travels can grow indoors in your apartment.

Google Lens

There’s also a ‘homework help’ feature that’ll enable users to tackle maths problems without just giving away the answer. We already know it’s great for finding alternate versions of an item of clothing or a piece of furniture, for instance. It’ll name dishes and deserts too, so you can track them down.

Google also reminded us that Lens will be integrated within the AI Bard chatbot, as announced at Google I/O, in the coming weeks.

“Whether you want to learn more about something you saw, or explore completely new ideas in a more visual way, you can partner with Bard to start that journey,” the company adds. “In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to include images in your Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what’s being shown.”

You might like…

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad (10th Gen): Google takes on Apple

Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad (10th Gen): Google takes on Apple

Adam Speight 1 month ago
What is Google Bard? The new features announced at I/O 2023

What is Google Bard? The new features announced at I/O 2023

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.