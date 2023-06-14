Google Lens will now identify that skin rash you’re stressing about

Google has announced a new feature for its Google Lens image search tool, which will help users identify skin conditions.

The updated feature will enable users to take a picture of a rash or mole, for instance, and perform a search that’ll surface matches, and information about the condition.

Google says the feature is a great alternative if you can’t really find the correct words to describe what the rash looks like.

“Describing an odd mole or rash on your skin can be hard to do with words alone. Fortunately, there’s a new way Lens can help, with the ability to search skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin,” the company says in a blog post explaining Lens’ new features.

“Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search. This feature also works if you’re not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head.”

Elsewhere, Google says Lens remains great for identifying and learning about building, landmarks, plants and animals. For example, it’ll allow you to discover whether a pretty plant you’ve seen on your travels can grow indoors in your apartment.

There’s also a ‘homework help’ feature that’ll enable users to tackle maths problems without just giving away the answer. We already know it’s great for finding alternate versions of an item of clothing or a piece of furniture, for instance. It’ll name dishes and deserts too, so you can track them down.

Google also reminded us that Lens will be integrated within the AI Bard chatbot, as announced at Google I/O, in the coming weeks.

“Whether you want to learn more about something you saw, or explore completely new ideas in a more visual way, you can partner with Bard to start that journey,” the company adds. “In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to include images in your Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what’s being shown.”