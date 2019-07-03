Google Lens will now help you learn about local artists

Google has teamed up with a San Francisco startup to introduce info about local art installations to its Google Lens app.

Art and design tech startup Wescover has collected data about local art and artists to build a comprehensive catalogue of work in hotels, restaurants and streets. The online database is currently loaded with more than 50,000 images of art and design, with 6,000 local brands and artists using the site to gain exposure for their work and get discovered.

Google and Wescover have joined forces to create an initial map of San Francisco that is compatible with the Google Lens app. If you see a piece of art in San Francisco that you’re curious about, open Google Lens and point your smartphone’s camera toward the art to instantly get more information about the piece and other works by the artist. The feature allows artists to be credited for their art and to spread the word of their work without splashing out for their own retail space in the city.

The collaboration is only available in San Francisco at the moment, but Wescover plan to publish more Google Lens maps globally in the near future.

“We’re excited to see the difference our content is making. Each exact match give creators the credit they deserve and enables consumers with trust to find what they’re looking for”, said Wescover co-founder and CEO Rachely Esman.

Back in May, Google announced that Google Lens would be getting three exciting new features. The augmented reality app was given the ability to split restaurant bills, work out tips, play video from print magazines and read signs aloud in multiple languages. This collaboration with Wescover is just another step for Google Lens to bring digital features into the real world.

To check out what Google Lens can do now, download the app on iOS or Android.

