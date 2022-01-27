 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google is working on making gaming Chromebooks a thing

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google is reportedly close to realising its ambitions to make viable gaming Chromebooks.

A new report on 9to5Google claims that a new generation of game-bred Chrome OS device could be upon us – and it’s those darned flashy RGB keyboards that have given the game away.

It’s been noted that a change to the Chrome OS code incorporates a new feature flag to “enable RGB Keyboard support on supported devices”. A little more digging has revealed that under the new RGB keyboard support, each key can be customised to your specific combination of red, green, and blue.

You might think that this is a fairly innocuous new feature, and could simply be a means of expanding support for external keyboards. However, the report has established that this is a feature that’s being specifically geared towards a small handful of unreleased Chromebooks.

Three related codenames have been identified with this RGB keyboard feature: Vell, Taniks, and Ripple. The first two are said to refer to Quanta and Lenovo respectively, which look set to expand their gaming laptop efforts into the Chromebook sphere.

The latter codename, Ripple, is said to be the internal name for a detachable keyboard, suggesting a gaming-focused Chrome OS tablet could be in the works. It’s been no secret that Google is looking to bring Steam support to Chrome OS, while last year saw a Geforce Now update enabling high-end game streaming on a Chromebook.

We’ve seen a similar concept over in the Windows gaming world with the Asus ROG Flow Z13, which was announced at CES 2022.

You might like…

Best Chromebook: Top 5 Chrome OS laptops

Best Chromebook: Top 5 Chrome OS laptops

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Best laptop: The top 10 laptops we’ve tested

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Best Gaming Laptops: top picks for every level

Best Gaming Laptops: top picks for every level

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.