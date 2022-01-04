Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the most interesting gaming tablet ever – here’s why

ASUS has announced a new gaming tablet running Windows that may give the iPad Pro a run for its money for a couple of really significant reasons.

Revealed at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the new ROG Flow Z13 tablet will have access to a much wider array of top notch games than its Apple rival, and has the ability to connect to an external GPU like the sought-after Nvidia RTX 3080 or the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT.

That’s because the 12mm-thick Z13, like the existing ASUS ROG Flow X13 laptop, can hook up with the Asus’ XG Mobile eGPU. That accessory connects to a port on the tablet and directly to the graphics card itself, provided you can get hold of one in the current climate.

While the external option is available, the integrated graphics are handled by an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, while the Intel Core i9-12900H processor does all of the heavy lifting.

There are a couple of display options for the the ROG Flow Z13. You can get a full HD 13.4-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for those higher end PC games, but if you want a 4K touchscreen you’ll be limited to 60Hz overall.

Those display options provide 500 or 450 nits respectively, while both have a 16:10 aspect ratio. You’ll be able to enjoy games by connecting your Xbox Series X controller, for example, while there’s also a detachable keyboard if you wish to use it as a more traditional gaming PC or every day laptop.

In terms of other specs, you’ll get DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 storage, a Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 2.0 post as well as a HDMI 2.1 port, headphone jack and microSD card reader for a little storage boost.

It’ll be available by the end of June, but there’s no indication of the price point yet. We’ll track one down for you ASAP. However, it’s likely to be more than the £1,500 ASUS asks for the laptop counterpart.