The latest Google I/O event introduced a lot of new features to some of our favourite Google apps, including Help Me Write.

The Google I/O 2023 event finally let us in on the latest Pixel products, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and the first-of-its-kind Pixel Tablet. Alongside these interesting hardware announcements, Google also went in-depth on some of its latest software updates.

One of which is the Help Me Write feature. This is an improvement on the Smart Compose feature that can automatically add short phrases or words in apps like Gmail and Google Docs.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Google Help Me Write.

What is Google Help Me Write?

Users can use Help Me Write in supported apps like Google Docs and Gmail to create large drafts of text. In the example used by Google, Help Me Write was able to ask an airline for a refund for a cancelled flight just from a short prompt. It was also able to create a job listing for a sales representative job, which you can see below.

Image Credit (Google)

Once the text is crafted, users are then able to refine the text to better suit their needs. There are options to Formalise, Elaborate and Shorten, as well as the I’m Feeling Lucky option.

This feature has been available for a select few trusted testers since March, with Google claiming that it will be coming to a wider audience later in the year. Users will be able to rate the suggestion given by Help Me Write with a thumbs up or thumbs down, which should make the technology more accurate and relevant over time.

This is just one example of Google using Generative AI features to improve Google Workspaces to offer more accessibility to its users. Help Me Write could be used in cases of writer’s block and help people communicate easier during work and day-to-day activities.