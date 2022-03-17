Google I/O 2022 set for largely virtual event on May 11 and 12

Google has announced that its next big Google I/O event will take place on May 11 and 12. Once again, it’ll be a predominantly online affair.

CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to announce the news, along with providing a link to the Google I/O 2022 hub page. The latter is dominated by a distinctly Googley countdown timer, and is backed by a looping (and partially interactive) minimalist electronica soundtrack.

That soundtrack formed part of an elaborate four-part puzzle that Google set ahead of revealing the Google I/O dates.

Though the event is going all-in with the online medium, it’ll still be streamed from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in front of a “limited live audience”. That audience will be made up of Google employees and partners, according to a statement provided to journalist Ina Fried.

You can register for free right now.

As for what we’re expecting to see at Google I/O, just about the only safe bet is Android 13. Last year’s online-only event (after Google I/O 2020 was cancelled) featured Android 12, along with its bold new Material New UI.

It’s worth mentioning a couple of stand-out pieces of hardware that we’re still waiting for from Google. The Pixel 6a budget smartphone and the Pixel Watch are both hotly anticipated. Might it choose to pull the trigger on both at Google I/O 2022?

We recently heard a rumour that the Google Pixel 7 could be destined to launch as much as a month early, but that should still be way too early for a Google I/O 2022 launch. Still, plenty to look forward to in May.