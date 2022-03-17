 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google I/O 2022 set for largely virtual event on May 11 and 12

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has announced that its next big Google I/O event will take place on May 11 and 12. Once again, it’ll be a predominantly online affair.

CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to announce the news, along with providing a link to the Google I/O 2022 hub page. The latter is dominated by a distinctly Googley countdown timer, and is backed by a looping (and partially interactive) minimalist electronica soundtrack.

That soundtrack formed part of an elaborate four-part puzzle that Google set ahead of revealing the Google I/O dates.

Though the event is going all-in with the online medium, it’ll still be streamed from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in front of a “limited live audience”. That audience will be made up of Google employees and partners, according to a statement provided to journalist Ina Fried.

You can register for free right now.

As for what we’re expecting to see at Google I/O, just about the only safe bet is Android 13. Last year’s online-only event (after Google I/O 2020 was cancelled) featured Android 12, along with its bold new Material New UI.

It’s worth mentioning a couple of stand-out pieces of hardware that we’re still waiting for from Google. The Pixel 6a budget smartphone and the Pixel Watch are both hotly anticipated. Might it choose to pull the trigger on both at Google I/O 2022?

We recently heard a rumour that the Google Pixel 7 could be destined to launch as much as a month early, but that should still be way too early for a Google I/O 2022 launch. Still, plenty to look forward to in May.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.