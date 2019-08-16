A-Nova one: Google leaks Huawei Nova 5T along with a few key features

Google accidentally leaked the Huawei’s latest budget phone, the Nova 5T, via a posting on Android’s Enterprise directory of devices.

Google posted a front view of the phone to the Android Enterprise directory yesterday. The image showcases a notchless 5.5-inch screen with a punch-hole camera in the upper left camera. The page also features a handful of technical specifications including that it will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

The specs reveal that the smartphone has fingerprint support and – if the dip in the side of the handset is anything to go by – it looks as though the scanner will be on the side of the phone. Huawei-owned Honor used a similar style fingerprint scanner in the Honor 20, which is especially interesting as Huawei registered a phone with the same model number as the Honor 20 under the Nova 5T label in Thailand just last month. The specs between the two phones don’t match up exactly though – the screen size of the 5T is slated to be 5.5-inches tall while the Honor 20 has a much larger 6.26-inch display.

In June, we learnt that this year’s Huawei Nova range will include the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and the Nova 5i. None of these smartphones are expected to have fingerprint scanners on their sides – the 5 and 5 Pro will have optical in-display scanners while the Nova 5i is set to have a scanner on the rear of the phone.

The 5T has other similarities to the 5i aside from the external fingerprint scanner. Both handsets are expected to have hole-punch cameras rather than the teardrop notch on the 5 and 5 Pro.

There is a chance the 5T will get the super efficient new Kirin 810 chipset the same as the Nova 5 but, seen as how the specs are closer to that of the 5i, the 5T could be stuck with the Kirin 710. However, if the Nova 5T does turn out to be an Honor 20 clone (albeit, a little smaller), then the smartphone could still come ready with the more powerful Kirin 980 chipset.

