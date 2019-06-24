Huawei has announced three new Nova 5 devices as uncertainty continues about Android support for its devices. A new, more energy efficient Kirin 810 chipset was also revealed as part of the Nova 5 lineup.

Over the past couple of months, various Huawei devices have been pulled from sale as a consequence of the Chinese company’s placement on the US entity list. But – when it comes to the Nova 5 range – Huawei appears to be surging ahead.

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming range will include a Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i. The Nova 5 takes centre stage as the only device in the lineup featuring the new Kirin 810 chipset.

We don’t yet know if or when these devices will make it outside of China and – if they do – how long they will be able to retain Android support. They are priced in China at 2,799 Yuan (~£320) for the Nova 5, 2999 Yuan (~£342) for the Nova 5 Pro and 2199 Yuan (~£251) for the Nova 5i.

The 810 chipset includes eight cores – like Huawei’s current flagship Kirin 980 – but two of the cores are smaller and more energy-efficient. The 810 chipset is based on ARM and may be the last Huawei phone one to be so – following ARM ceasing business with Huawei as part of the US ban.

The Nova 5 Pro sticks with Huawei’s Kirin 980 as the processor but – other than the chipset – the Pro and Nova 5 are extremely similar. Both phones feature a 6.39-inch OLED display and a teardrop notch. The devices come with an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner as well.

The Nova 5i is very much the baby of the bunch – coming with a less powerful Kirin 710 and without an in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is instead of the rear of the phone.

The Nova 5i display is also different – a 6.4-inch LCD with a hole-punch front-facing camera setup.