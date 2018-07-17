Google Chrome warns you about data-sapping webpages in new test

Google is testing a new Chrome feature that could both help you save data and allow you to browse the web faster.

Heavy Page Capping allows you to limit how much of your data a webpage can eat up.

It’s currently only available in Chrome Canary, an experimental version of Google Chrome, which is available to Windows, Mac and Android users.

As explained by XDA-Developers, to unlock the feature, you need to copy and paste chrome://flags/#enable-heavy-page-capping into the omnibar, scroll down to Heavy Page Capping and select either Enabled or Enabled (Low).

With the first option switched on, Chrome will notify you when you visit a data-heavy website, whether that’s down to autoplay videos or high-resolution images. You can then decide whether or not to proceed.

Enabled (Low), meanwhile, lets you take things a step further. With this option switched on, Chrome will automatically stop webpages from loading as soon as they hit a 1MB data cap.

While there’s no guarantee it will ever make it to Google Chrome, but we think a lot of users – especially those on limited data plans – would be disappointed if it didn’t.

A recent Chrome Canary update gave us our best glimpse yet of the upcoming Material Design revamp of Google Chrome.

In a Google+ post, Chrome evangelist Francois Beaufort wrote: “Plenty of things have been updated for the better in my opinion: tab shape, single tab mode, omnibox suggestion icons, tab strip colouring, pinned tabs, and alert indicators.”

You can find out how to get an early sneak peek here.

