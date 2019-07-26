Google bug has been cutting off search results for Android users

Android users saw search results cut in half this week thanks to a bug that replaced the bottom half of their display with white space, confirmed Google.

Google SearchLiaison – the verified Twitter account run by Google’s public liaison of search, Danny Sullivan – posted: “We’re aware that for some people, our search results page might not be fully rendering. We’re actively working to resolve this bug”.

The bug has been causing search results to cut off halfway down the screen, plunging into the white void the Google search app rather than showing users what they’re looking for. This can be particularly frustrating if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for or you’re just trying to browse, the results only showing the first few options that pop up for your search term.

The issue has been spotted by Android users on multiple devices, including Samsung’s most recent flagship S10 and Google’s own Pixel phones, with many users turning to Google’s support forums and Reddit to see if others are experiencing the same issue.

While hunting for a viable workaround, a few users suggested that logging out of your Google account fixes the issue and brings back the complete page of search results. Bumblebeezack wrote, “thing is If I do the same search but not logged in it will show the complete results within the page. This is consistent on both my Samsung tablet and my Huawei phone”. Another user added: “Well glad to see it’s not just me, exact same issue here on my s10+. Works fined when signed out but half is covered with white when signed in”.

While one Google Search Help user suggested that the problem has been ongoing since July 16, making it look like Google has really been dragging its feet to solve the issue.

Fortunately, Google seems to have taken care of the problem now, with Google SearchLiasion posting an update yesterday: “This appears to have been fully resolved now”.

